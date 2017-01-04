List of MLAs in Khammam District : Andhra Pradesh – 2009 Assembly Elections Results
List of MLAs in Khammam District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Pinapaka (ST) Rega Kantha Rao INC Yellandu (ST) Abbaiah Vooke […]
List of MLAs in Warangal District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Jangaon Ponnala Lakshmaiah INC Ghanpur (Station) RajaiahThatikonda INC Palakurthi Errabelli […]
List of MLAs in Nalgonda District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLAs Party Devarakonda Balu Naik Nenavath INC Nagarjuna Sagar Kunduru Jana Reddy […]
List of MLAs in Hyderabad District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Musheerabad Tanguturi Manemma INC Malakpet Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala AIMIM […]
List of MLAs in Mahbubnagar District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Kodangal Revanth Reddy TDP Narayanpet Y Yella Reddy TDP Mahbubnagar […]
List of MLAs in RangaReddy District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Medchal Kichannagari Laxma Reddy INC Malkajgiri Akula Rajender INC Quthbullapur […]
List of MLAs in Medak District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Siddipet Thanneru Harish Rao TRS Medak Mynampally Hanumanth Rao TDP […]
List of MLAs in Karimnagar District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Koratla Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao TRS Jagtial Lagandula Ramana TDP Dharmapuri […]
List of MLAs in Nizamabad District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results: Constituency Elected MLA Party Armur Aleti Annapurna TDP Bodhan Sudershan Reddy INC Jukkal (SC) […]
List of MLAs in Adilabad District – 2009 Assembly Elections Results : Constituency Elected MLA Party Sirpur Kaveti Sammaiah TRS Chennur (SC) Nallala Odelu TRS […]