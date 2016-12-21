YSRCP leader Shobha Nagireddy in coma after road accident

YSR Congress Party Candidate from Allagadda assembly constituency met with an accident late night on Wednesday. Bhuma Shobha Nagireddy was returning home after campaigning alongside YS Sharmilla in Kurnool.

Shobha Nagireddy is reported to be in a critical state coma in Care Hospital, Hyderabad. She is likely to be flown to Mumbai for better medical facilities via an air ambulance.

The accident is reported to have taken place when her driver trying to avoid a heap stack lost control of the vehicle which overturned several times. Shobha Nagireddy wasn’t wearing a seat belt and it is learnt that she was thrown out of the car door by the force.

Shobha Nagireddy is said to have sustained severe head injuries and rib injuries. She is having trouble in breathing and has been put on a ventilator. Along with her, two gunmen and the driver also have critical injuries. She received first aid in Surakhsa Hospital in Nandyala before being taken to Hyderabad’s Care Hospital.

YS Jagan, the President of YSRCP is rushing from Guntur to Hyderabad to pay a visit to Sobha Nagireddy.

Daughter of ex-Andhra Minister S. V. Subba Reddy, Sobha is married to Bhuma Nagireddy who is also a politician. The Bhuma couple were in the TDP before quitting the party and joining Chiranjeevi’s Prajarajyam Party (PRP). Subsequently they joined YS Jagan in his YSRCP party.

Shobha Nagireddy who is considered to be a wonderful orator has served as the spokesperson for the TDP and PRP in the past and recently for the YSRCP. She has been an MLA four times while her husband has been an MLA and also a MP.

Watch TV9 Report: Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy injured seriously in road accident