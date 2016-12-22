YSRCP leader Shobha Nagireddy dies after car accident

Shobha Nagireddy, the sitting YSRCP MLA from Allagadda died today following yesterday night’s car accident. The four-time MLA is survived by her husband Bhuma Nagireddy and three children.

As reported earlier on this site, Shobha Nagireddy sustained severe head and neck injuries after her car overturned and threw her out of the door. She was declared dead in Care Hospital, Hyderabad at 11:05 AM. The last rites of Shobha Nagireddy will be held tomorrow afternoon in Allagada.

Shobha Nagireddy was born in 1968. Her father is SV Subba Reddy who is an ex-minister in the Andhra Pradesh government. Shobha had the unique distinction of becoming the first woman Chairman of APSRTC.