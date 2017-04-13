You are here: Home » Sports » World Track Cycling Championships: Awang wins gold; Australia retains Men’s team pursuit title

World Track Cycling Championships: Awang wins gold; Australia retains Men’s team pursuit title

Updated on April 13, 2017 By Pallavi Bandhakavi Leave a comment

Tags:

Azizulhasni Awang wins gold medal for Malaysia at the World Track Cycling Championships taking place in Hong Kong.

He is known as Malaysian’s Pocket Rocketman and this is his maiden title at the Championship today in Hong Kong.

Australia retains its men’s team pursuit title at the World Track Cycling Championship. Australia beat New Zealand in the men’s team pursuit final.

Awang had tears in his eyes as he his long wait for a first rainbow jersey has ended with a storming last-lap surge to finish ahead of Colombia’s Fabian Puerta and Czech rider Tomas Babek.

Awang wins gold in World Track Cycling Championships

Awang wins gold in World Track Cycling Championships (Source:Ventunotech from Sports Video Online)

He expressed his achievement saying “I’ve been trying for 10 years. I’ve failed many times… I keep trying, I never give up because I know if I keep trying hard, one day it’s going to be my time,” said the Olympic bronze-medallist.

“And finally today, today it’s my time. I’m the world champion! I can’t believe it!”


You May Also Like

Berlusconi finalizes AC Milan sale to Chinese group
Italy former PM Berlusconi sells his soccer club AC Milan to Chinese group
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal wins Australian Open 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *