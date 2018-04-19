Woman thrashed by locals after tying to electric pole in Odisha

In a shocking incident, a woman was tied to an electric pole in Balasore’s Simulia of Odisha. Locals alleged that she was disturbing the local social practices.

The incident came to light after video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the woman who is a member of a Self-Help Group at Manitri Chandanpur village under Simulia police limits, was tied to an electric pole and mercilessly beaten by a mob.

The woman used to help solve issues of distressed women in the area and such interventions had developed many rivals.