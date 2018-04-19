You are here: Home » Crime News Stories » Woman thrashed by locals after tying to electric pole in Odisha

Woman thrashed by locals after tying to electric pole in Odisha

Updated on April 19, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

In a shocking incident, a woman was tied to an electric pole in Balasore’s Simulia of Odisha. Locals alleged that she was disturbing the local social practices.

woman tied to electric pole in Odisha (ANI/Ventuno)

The incident came to light after video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the woman who is a member of a Self-Help Group at Manitri Chandanpur village under Simulia police limits, was tied to an electric pole and mercilessly beaten by a mob.

The woman used to help solve issues of distressed women in the area and such interventions had developed many rivals.

