Will Jagan’s YSRC Party lasts another 5 years?

It looks like YS Jagan and his followers never expected to lose in the recently concluded assembly elections in Seemandhra. Jagan in particular was desperate to win the elections and become the Chief Minister of the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh State. The reason why YS Jagan desperately wanted to become the CM was simple as the powers of the post would help him dilute the various corruption cases on him.

If we remember after polling day in Seemandhra on May 12th, Jagan boasted of a landslide victory for his YSRCP party in the Assembly Elections. Besides that he was very confident of getting 25 Lok Sabha seats from Seemandhra and Telangana which would make him a kingmaker of sorts. He didn’t care who would become the PM of the country whether it was a Narendra Modi or even a Yellaiah or a Pullaiah as they would have to come to Jagan seeking support!

Despite a venomous campaign by both YS Jagan and his sister Sharmila on their opposition party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, voters of Andhra Pradesh decided not to believe their words and bring back the TDP in power.

Both the media Sakshi TV and Sakshi Newspaper created false hopes for the YSRCP followers it seems. The fans of YS Jagan are clearly shell shocked if one goes by their comments in the social media.

YS Jagan party’s unofficial television channel and newspaper Sakshi were predicting big win for their YSR Party prior to the elections. YS Jagan speaking to the reporters after the elections results said that he would give time to the people for another five years to elect him as the next CM! Now that was the most arrogant statement! Jagan says that he is going to give people five years time! Wow!

Let us see if YS Jaganmohan Reddy can actually keep his party in tact for the next five years! Already he is A1 accused in several corruption cases. Any moment he could get back to jail if the court verdict goes against him. One thing is sure that Jagan and his party will not have any high moral ground whenever they are going to raise their voice against corruption in the upcoming assembly sessions. They are already on the backfoot as far as this issue is concerned.

Looks like YSRCP will survive only if YS Jagan is proven to be innocent in the Disproportionate Assets cases! Let us see how things unfold especially that the BJP led NDA is at the centre and has won the elections on the anti-corruption wave and the clean image of Narendra Modi.