Which foods help to fight Stress?

Exercise helps you in keeping healthy and stress free. Besides exercise some foods also help you to get relieved from stress. Let us check the foods that makesyou stress free.

To know about the factors, signs and consequences of stress and how to manage it click the link below:

Green Vegetables:

Green Vegetables like spinach, asparagus and kale are rich in minerals and vitamins like folic acid and magnesium. These vegetables maintains your emotional well being. Eating a cup of these green vegetables keeps you free from stress.

Sweet Potatoes:

Sweet Potatoes contain immune boosting nutrients that helps in fighting stress. A warm dish prepared from sweet potatoes after a long tiring day makes you feel satisfied and you can obtain peace and tranquility.

Good Fat:

Good fat is essential for our well being. Avocado is a rich source of this good fat. Eating one and half avocado supplies the required amount of the good fat. Some other good fats includes olive oil, fish oil etc. One to two teaspoons of the good fat from these makes you get relief from stressful conditions.

Dry Fruits like Almonds:

Almonds are a rich source of nutrients and vitamins like Vitamin E and Vitamin B. These vitamins strengthens the immune system when you are facing stress. So eat five to eight almonds to make yourself free from stress.

Sugar:

Our body requires the good sugar that is obtained naturally from fresh fruits, dry fruits and raw honey. Honey helps in boosting up your immune system and also gives a good night sleep. So take a spoonful of honey per day.

Dark Chocolate:

Dark chocolate elevates your mood naturally and makes you free from emotional strain. Eat dark chocolate of good quality and with few other ingredients.