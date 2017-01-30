What do women expect from men?

Women do expect and want some thing from men. Know those things and keep your women happy and she showers you with lots of love and care:

Top things that women want from men:

The first and most important thing is that she wants you to listen when she is speaking. Listening to the words makes her feel that you care a lot for her and respect her feelings.

Men should understand about the bad moods of the women and try to make her comfortable and not take all the bad moods to her PreMenstrual Syndrome time.

Take care that you understand her feelings when she is crying and develop the Emotional Quotient. When she starts to cry, take a note that she is very sensitive to that topic or any situation. Try to be sensitive towards her when she is ready to cry.

Most of the women need communication, so try to talk a lot with women.

Women expect their men to display some traits like chivalry. Men should make an extra effort to mingle with her friends and family members and the women always takes care of his family members and friends.

Cook for your wife once for a while as they likes surprises and cooks more for you tastier after that.

Women may not like rash driving. Drive cool when she is with you.

You must be protective about her and try not to be possessive.

Shower your love on her all the time. If you do so she also showers utmost love and care to you.

Be honest and never lie to her. Lies may spoil your relation as lies are the quickest way to lose her.