Watch Regina and Sundeep hot kissing from “Ra Ra Krishnayya”

Ra Ra Krishnayya, the latest Telugu movie is making news for one hot scene between the lead pair – the charming Regina Cassandra and the new sensation Sundeep Kishan!

Regina and Sundeep have locked lips for this movie giving a huge surprise to the Telugu audience who are not that used to such bold scenes. Of course, it does bring awkward moments for families watching the scene but for the masses, it is a certain USP of the film to draw them in numbers to the theaters.

This hot french kiss scene between Regina Cassandra and Sundeep Kishan is right at the end of the movie. It is reported to be one of the best kissing scenes in the history of Tollywood! Ra Ra Krishnayya has been given an A certificate by the Censor Board for this very hot kissing scene. Otherwise Ra Ra Krishnayya doesn’t have the usual vulgarity that one gets to watch in the standard Telugu movie.

Watch video of Regina Cassandra and Sundeep Kishan hot kissing scene from Ra Ra Krishnayya

For the record, Ra Ra Krishnayya was directed by Mahesh P while the Music Director is Achu Rajamani. Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra, Ra Ra Krishnayya’s main star cast includes Jagapati Babu and Kalyani (Jeevitha Rajshekar’s sister). This is the second movie with the Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra combination after the 2012 hit movie ‘Routine Love Story’.

Ra Ra Krishnayya is a remake of the 2012 hindi movie ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ which featured the real husband and wife pair of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.

Stills and Photo Gallery of Ra Ra Krishnayya