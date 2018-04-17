Virat Kohli walks on ramp at launch of American sports headgear company

Mumbai, Apr 17 (ANI): Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli walked the ramp at the launch of Indian edition of an American sports headgear company in Mumbai.

In order to build a stronger presence in India, the brand has also launched exclusive Kohli signature headgear collection, which has been personally designed and conceptualised by the Indian skipper and is commercially available for sale via e-commerce websites in India.

“Even the gear that I wear on the field is not random, it’s precise, it is designed in a way that it syncs with me,” said Kohli at the event.