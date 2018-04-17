You are here: Home » Sports » Virat Kohli walks on ramp at launch of American sports headgear company

Virat Kohli walks on ramp at launch of American sports headgear company

Updated on April 17, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Mumbai, Apr 17 (ANI): Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli walked the ramp at the launch of Indian edition of an American sports headgear company in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli walks on ramp for headgear brand (ANI/Ventuno)

In order to build a stronger presence in India, the brand has also launched exclusive Kohli signature headgear collection, which has been personally designed and conceptualised by the Indian skipper and is commercially available for sale via e-commerce websites in India.

“Even the gear that I wear on the field is not random, it’s precise, it is designed in a way that it syncs with me,” said Kohli at the event.

