Vidya Balan makes surprise entry in Nagarjuna’s “Meelo Evaru Koteeshwarudu”

Vidya Balan makes her presence in a TV show anchored y Nagarjuna named as “Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu” telecasted on June 30th in Maa TV.

Vidya Balan made a surprise entry by sitting amidst the audience to promote her film Bobby Jasoos. Vidya Balan and Nagarjuna are good friends and when Nagarjuna came to know that Vidya Balan is in Hyderabad to promote her film Bobby Jasoos, he asked her to come to entertain the audience for some time in the show.

Vidya Balan came along with her co-actor Ali Fazal and entertained the audience by dancing a single step. Nagarjuna praised Vidya Balan a lot and said that he is a big fan of her.

Vidya Balan also spoke in Telugu and entertained by saying Bagundi Bagundi a few times. She also said that she loved to come to the show to meet Nagarjuna as she was a big fan of Nagarjuna from her childhood when she used to come to her Mama’s house. She said that Nagarjuna is the most handsome hero she loves to work with.



She said that she came to the show to promote her film Bobby Jasoos and she would be seen in many get ups in the film. She also said that she disguised as the beggar and sat in the Nampally Railway station and nobody could recognise her. She said she has much attachment with Hyderabad with her “The Dirty Picture” film.