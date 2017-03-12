Vidya Balan’s “Bobby Jasoos” collects 4 crores in 2 days

‘Bobby Jasoos’ which is a comedy-drama film starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal collected INR two crores in just a couple of days from its release! Bobby Jasoos was released on 4th July and collected Rs 1.75 crores on 1st day and Rs 2.25 crores on the second day which is the first Saturday.

Although there was a huge promotion for the film by Vidya Balan and the film makers, the collections are below their expectations.

In Bobby Jasoos, Vidya Balan is seen in a different looks and drew the attention of the audience and fans. Vidya Balan is known as Bobby (Bilqis Ahmed), a Hyderabadi woman who aspires to become the detective despite facing many obstacles on her way. She solves many neighbourhood problems.

Vidya Balan is seen in many roles like ‘beggar’, ‘peon’, ‘hawker’, ‘nerd student’, ‘astrologer’ and even a fake ‘ TV producer’.

Supriya Pathak, Rajendra Gupta and Tanvi Azmi are seen in supporting roles for the film. Samar Shaikh debuted as the director for the film whereas heroine Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha are the producers.

Watch Trailer of Bobby Jasoos movie online: