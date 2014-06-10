Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan team up for “Oh My God” remake

Multi-starrers have bee a rarity in Tollywood after the NTR-ANR generations due to the massive egos of our current heroes. However, the trend is changing following the success of ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’ and that followed up later on by ‘Evadu’. Venkatesh also did another multi-starrer called ‘Masala’ if one can claim charming young man Ram as a star.

Now the big news is that Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan are going to act together in a movie titled ‘Gopala Gopala’ which is a super hit movie in Hindi as ‘Oh My God’.

The film started on Monday in Hyderabad with the Pooja and the regular shooting is going to commence from today. Shriya is going to act behind Venkatesh in this movie.

‘Gopala Gopala’ is being directed by Kishore Parthasani (Dolly). This film is being produced by Suresh Productions and North Star Entertainments. D Suresh Babu and Sharath Marar are the producers of the film.

Some of the other actors in the film are Mithun Chakravarthy, Posani Krishna Murali, Krishnudu, Raghu Babu, Deeksha Panth and Anju Ashrani. Sai Madhav Burra gave the dialogues for the film where as Jayanan Vincent is the choreographer. Anup Rubens is giving scores for the film.