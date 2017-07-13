You are here: Home » India » Uttar Pradesh crime news: Man shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants

In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh, a man who was travelling in SUV was shot dead by a group of motorcycle-born assailants on Wednesday.

There were seven assailants who open fired at the SUV vehicle in which the victim, Mintu was travelling.

Mintu dies in this open firing and his friend Nagendra was injured. The incident occurred at Hindon Nagar in the Indirapuram area, when the victims were returning from the court.

The police are carrying out the investigation and have identified five of the seven accused persons in this matter.

