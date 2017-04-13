You are here: Home » India » Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off ambulances with latest technology

Updated on April 13, 2017 By Pallavi Bandhakavi Leave a comment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off ambulances with latest life saving technology at an event held in Lucknow.

A total of 150 ambulances are flagged off today ad two such ambulances will be deployed in every district of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath flags off life saving ambulances in Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath flags off life saving ambulances in Lucknow (Source:ANI)

100 more such ambulances will be brought in afterwards. After flagging off the life saving ambulances, he added that State and Central government will work together for the programmes which are designed to work for the welfare of the people.

 He further added that they would try to fulfill all the promises and will strive to provide sound health facilities to the needy. He said that they are working their best for the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.


