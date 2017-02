Uruguay Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Uruguay squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Fernando Muslera (Goalkeeper)

Diego Lugano (Defender) (Captain)

Diego Godín (Defender)

Jorge Fucile (Defender)

Walter Gargano (Midfielder)

Álvaro Pereira (Midfielder)

Cristian Rodríguez (Midfielder)

Abel Hernández (Forward)

Luis Suárez (Forward)

Diego Forlán (Forward)

Christian Stuani (Forward)

Rodrigo Muñoz (Goalkeeper)

José María Giménez (Defender)

Nicolás Lodeiro (Midfielder)

Diego Pérez (Midfielder)

Maxi Pereira (Defender)

Egidio Arévalo Ríos (Midfielder)

Gastón Ramírez (Midfielder)

Sebastián Coates (Defender)

Álvaro González (Midfielder)

Edinson Cavani (Forward)

Martín Cáceres (Defender)

Martín Silva (Goalkeeper)

Coach : Óscar Tabárez