United States Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the United States squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Tim Howard (Goalkeeper)

DeAndre Yedlin (Defender)

Omar Gonzalez (Defender)

Michael Bradley (Midfielder)

Matt Besler (Defender)

John Brooks (Defender)

DaMarcus Beasley (Defender)

Clint Dempsey (Forward) (Captain)

Aron Jóhannsson (Forward)

Mikkel Diskerud (Midfielder)

Alejandro Bedoya (Midfielder)

Brad Guzan (Goalkeeper)

Jermaine Jones (Midfielder)

Brad Davis (Midfielder)

Kyle Beckerman (Midfielder)

Julian Green (Midfielder)

Jozy Altidore (Forward)

Chris Wondolowski (Forward)

Graham Zusi (Midfielder)

Geoff Cameron (Defender)

Timothy Chandler (Defender)

Nick Rimando (Goalkeeper)

Fabian Johnson (Defender)

Coach : Jürgen Klinsmann