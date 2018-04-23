Top Benefits of Being Physically Active

Worldwide health and fitness levels have fallen, with many of the world’s population showing as obese and being then afflicted with diseases relating to this obesity.

Although preventing obesity is a large reason to encourage the public to become more fit and healthy, there are many more reasons to exercise. Remaining active and improving your fitness levels will affect many areas of your life, some quite obvious while others you may not have thought of.

Studies show that when you implement physical exercise into your lifestyle it can assist in more than improving body function, but can also improve mental acuity as well – increasing your alertness.

Boost Brainpower

Working out consistently will increase your blood flow, in from your toes to your nose – and more importantly your brain. This increased blood flow brings more oxygen to your brain which allows you to operate with more clarity. Also when exercising, the chemical Serotonin is released, and this also assists in mental acuity.

Stress Relief

Life can be extremely stressful, but with regular physical activity you can greatly reduce your stress levels. By exercising you release hormones that make you feel good, and these naturally produced hormones can greatly benefit you.

Increased Energy

It may sound odd – exercise and you will be full of energy? But when you exercise regularly, you improve your blood flow and enjoy better sleep. Studies show that people who exercise regularly fall asleep quicker and their quality of sleep is better. So by remaining physically active, you will maintain a higher level of energy.

Fight Disease

By remaining fit, you can prevent many diseases that occur due to unfit – from heart disease to depression to obesity and even breast cancer, all of these can be avoided by remaining physically active. Remaining active can also keep you young, by avoiding age related injuries due to non activity.

Eat More

Yes, this too sounds wrong – exercising to eat more? But if you remain physically fit, you will be able to consume more and effectively burn these calories as muscle mass always burns more than fat. Though do not go wild because of this, you will quickly lose ground if you consistently over eat.

Weight Loss

Although weight loss should not be the only reason you exercise, it is one of the major ”side effects” of consistent physical activity. The more you exercise the more calories you burn, so by consistently being physically active will lead to consistent weightless. Remember you do not have to spend three hours a day to be physically active. You can remain active throughout the day, use the stairs at work, get off the bus one stop before your normal one and walk home. Simple improvements to your routine can make a huge impact on your health.

So take the time out of your hectic daily schedule, and enjoy a more physical activity. And when you are done, try out a few online AFL betting sites for some thrilling action.