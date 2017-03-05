Teja’s “Hora Hori” to be shot entirely in Rain!

Teja is well known film director for making unique love stories. He always tries to do experiments on the youth. Now he is planning a different concept for his upcoming film.

Teja is planning to make a film titled ‘Hora Hori’ in which a new hero Dilip is going to be introduced. As per the story of the ‘Hora Hori’, the film is to be shot entirely in the rain.

So Teja is planning to start the film in the rainy season. After ‘Hora Hori’, Teja will be working with Kamal Haasan. Teja has already told the story to Kamal Haasan and got his approval for making the film.

Kamal Haasan is now busy with ‘Drushyam’ and ‘Uttama Villain’. After completion of these two films, he is ready for Teja’s film. Teja is also the producer for Kamal’s film.

His last film 1000 Abhadhalu was in 2013 which did not give him much success.