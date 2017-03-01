TDP MLA Tangirala Prabhakara Rao passes away

Ruling Telugu Desam Party MLA Tangirala Prabhakara Rao passed away suddenly on Sunday night. T Prabhakara Rao who was just 64 years of age had won the recent 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections from the Nandigama constituency with a massive majority.

It was a sudden death for T Prabhakara Rao as media has reported that the MLA had paid a visit to the Pulinchintala Project dam in Krishna district on the same day. It is reported that the Nandigam MLA had complained of chest pain just one and a half hours after his return home from the site at 9 pm on Sunday. T Prabhakar Rao was rushed to a local hospital but in vain.

The MLA is survived by two daughters and a son. Today Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid his last respects to the deceased MLA and said that T Prabhakara Rao was a very honest human being.

Tangirala Prabhakara Rao was a scheduled caste politician who has been with the TDP since 1983. This was the second time that he has won the Nandigama Assembly elections.

After Shobha Nagireddy, T Prabhakara Rao is the second elected MLA of the 2014 AP elections to pass away. It can be recalled that Bhuma Shobha Nagireddy had died in a car accident just prior to the Elections. The Election Commission decided that the late YSRCP leader’s name remained in the contestant list in the Allagada Assembly. The late Shobha Nagireddy won the elections from Allagada which along with Nandigama will see a by-election following the sitting MLAs’ untimely death.