Switzerland Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Switzerland squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Diego Benaglio (Goalkeeper)

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Defender)

Reto Ziegler (Defender)

Philippe Senderos (Defender)

Steve von Bergen (Defender)

Michael Lang (Defender)

Tranquillo Barnetta (Midfielder)

Gökhan Inler (Midfielder) (Captain)

Haris Seferović (Forward)

Granit Xhaka (Midfielder)

Valon Behrami (Midfielder)

Yann Sommer (Goalkeeper)

Ricardo Rodríguez (Defender)

Valentin Stocker (Midfielder)

Blerim Džemaili (Midfielder)

Gelson Fernandes (Midfielder)

Mario Gavranović (Forward)

Admir Mehmedi (Forward)

Josip Drmić (Forward)

Johan Djourou (Defender)

Roman Bürki (Goalkeeper)

Fabian Schär (Defender)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Midfielder)

Coach : Ottmar Hitzfeld