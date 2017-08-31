Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan visit Kedarnath temple

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan recently visited Kedarnath temple.

Both the actor and actress took blessings from Lord Shiva as they will be seen together for an upcoming film titled as ‘Kedarnath’.

The film Kedarnath is going to hit the screens on September 3.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan also posed with the army officials who were present there and they put haldi-kumkum on their forehead.

Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in his casual T-shirt and jeans. Sara Ali Khan looked simple and elegant in her blue kurta and white salwar along with a black hoodie on top.

Abhishek Kapoor is the director for Kedarnath and is the Bollywood debut movie for Sara Ali Khan.