Suresh Prabhu inaugurates Delhi to Pathankot first flight in New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated the first flight from Delhi to Pathankot at a ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Pathankot airport was opened by the Airports Authority of India to improve regional connectivity as per the UDAN Scheme. The Airports Authority of India is the implementing agency of UDAN, a regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme of Government of India.

Pathankot in Punjab is the 21st airport in the country operational for passengers. The opening of new regional airports in the country will allow the common people to reach their destinations in less time.

Under UDAN, air connectivity is provided to unserved and underserved airports at a subsidized fare.