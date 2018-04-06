You are here: Home » India » Suresh Prabhu inaugurates Delhi to Pathankot first flight in New Delhi

Suresh Prabhu inaugurates Delhi to Pathankot first flight in New Delhi

Updated on April 6, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Tags:

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated the first flight from Delhi to Pathankot at a ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Suresh Prabhu inaugurates Delhi to Pathankot flight (Image Courtesy:ANI/Ventunotech.com)

Pathankot airport was opened by the Airports Authority of India to improve regional connectivity as per the UDAN Scheme. The Airports Authority of India is the implementing agency of UDAN, a regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme of Government of India.

Pathankot in Punjab is the 21st airport in the country operational for passengers. The opening of new regional airports in the country will allow the common people to reach their destinations in less time.

Under UDAN, air connectivity is provided to unserved and underserved airports at a subsidized fare.

You May Also Like

Woman molested on Mumbai local train, caught on cam
Ind W vs Eng W 1st ODI Scorecard | Ind W vs Eng W 2018 Live Score | Apr 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *