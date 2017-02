Spain Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Spain squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Iker Casillas (Goalkeeper) (Captain)

Raúl Albiol (Defender)

Gerard Piqué (Defender)

Javi Martínez (Midfielder)

Juanfran (Defender)

Andrés Iniesta (Midfielder)

David Villa (Forward)

Xavi (Midfielder)

Fernando Torres (Forward)

Cesc Fàbregas (Midfielder)

Pedro (Forward)

David de Gea (Goalkeeper)

Juan Mata (Midfielder)

Xabi Alonso (Midfielder)

Sergio Ramos (Defender)

Sergio Busquets (Midfielder)

Koke (Midfielder)

Jordi Alba (Defender)

Diego Costa (Forward)

Santi Cazorla (Midfielder)

David Silva (Midfielder)

César Azpilicueta (Defender)

Pepe Reina (Goalkeeper)

Coach : Vicente del Bosque