You are here: Home

SpaceX launches NASA’s planet hunting satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket on April 18

A Falcon 9 rocket launched on SpaceX’s first high-priority science mission for NASA on April 18.

It is a planet-hunting space telescope whose launch was delayed for two days by a rocket-guidance glitch.

The Transit Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, lifted off on schedule from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.