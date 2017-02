South Korea Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the South Korea squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Jung Sung-ryong (Goalkeeper)

Kim Chang-soo (Defender)

Yun Suk-young (Defender)

Kwak Tae-hwi (Defender)

Kim Young-gwon (Defender)

Hwang Seok-ho (Defender)

Kim Bo-kyung (Midfielder)

Ha Dae-sung (Midfielder)

Son Heung-min (Forward)

Park Chu-young (Forward)

Lee Keun-ho (Forward)

Lee Yong (Defender)

Koo Ja-cheol (Midfielder) (Captain)

Han Kook-young (Midfielder)

Park Jong-woo (Midfielder)

Ki Sung-yueng (Midfielder)

Lee Chung-yong (Midfielder)

Kim Shin-wook (Forward)

Ji Dong-won (Forward)

Hong Jeong-ho (Defender)

Kim Seung-gyu (Goalkeeper)

Park Joo-ho (Defender)

Lee Bum-young (Goalkeeper)

Coach : Hong Myung-bo