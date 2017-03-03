Snow World in Hyderabad : Show Timings and Interesting Features

Snow World is an amusement park in Hyderabad for those who want to enjoy the snow fall for affordable price in Summer Season. Snow World was inaugurated on January 28, 2004.

Location of the Snow World:

Snow World is located beside Indira Park along the Hussain Sagar Lake. It is located in an area of 2 acres land.

What do you find in Snow World?

You can find the snow all over in the Snow World which is covered upto 17000 sft. It is a wonder as it is the artificial world filled with ice. The snow is as natural as the snow in hill stations and is the wonder of art technology.

You can feel the chilling of the -5ºC temperature as you enter inside the Snow World. You can also find the penguins, polar bears. You can even find the igloo too. You can go inside too. But it is slippery when leaving the igloo. It used to have alpine tree but now there are no trees inside.

The Snow World also have kids play area, snow slide, merry-go-round etc.

What all you can see now is basket balls, Ice tables and chairs, Ice Sculptures etc.

In case if you cant adjust with the low temperature inside, you can have tea or hot soup in the Ice Hotel located inside the Snow World.

In the last minutes of the show you can see the snow fall and you can even dance to the music coming after enjoying for some time.

Dressing in the Snow World:

In order to protect you from the low temperatures, they will be providing you with warm jacket, gloves, socks and shoes which you have to wear before entering into the snow world and should return them back after the show is finished.

Rules and regulations to follow in Snow World:

Cell phones and electronic items are not allowed inside the snow world. You need to deposit the cell phones in the deposit counter for cell phones.

In case if you want to take photos you need to take ticket for camera or video cam.

Entry into the snow world starts 30 minutes before the show time and in this time you need to take a bag to preserve your foot wear and take a token and submit it at the counter.

You need to collect the shoes, socks, gloves and jacket by following the queue. You need to wear it and wait in the lounge and air lock room.

They will allow you into the snow world at the scheduled show time. In case you want to exit the show room you can go out and re enter in the scheduled time.

After completing the session you need to return jacket, gloves, shoes and socks.

You can return the token and collect the foot wear.

Show Timings at the Snow World:

SESSION TIMINGS 1st 11:00 a.m to 12:00 noon 2nd 12:30 p.m to 01:30 p.m 3rd 02:00 p.m to 03:00 p.m 4th 03:30 p.m to 04:30 p.m 5th 05:00 p.m to 06:00 p.m 6th 06:30 p.m to 07:30 p.m 7th 08:00 p.m to 09:00 p.m

Prices at the Snow World:

Snow World ADULT (4ft 6inch & above) CHILD (2ft to 4ft 6inch) Rs 450/- Rs 250/-

Snow World College (above 10th class) School (upto 10th class) Rs 275/- Rs 225/-

For school and college authorization letter is required from the institution. Minimum 30 students are required to avail the school and college packages.

Packages at the Snow World:

PACKAGES ADULT

(4ft 6inch & above) CHILD

(2ft to 4ft 6inch) College School BLUE PACKAGE

(Snow world + Rain Forest +Living Dead + Kalledo ) Rs 550/- Rs 350/- Rs 365/- Rs 315/- GREEN PACKAGE (Snow world + Indoor Racing) Rs 630/- Rs 430/- — — RED PACKAGE

(Snow world + Rain Forest +Living Dead + indoor racing [4 Laps] + Kalledo) Rs 730/- Rs 530/- — — DOUBLE OFFER

(Ocean Park +

Snow World) Rs 700/- Rs 400/- Rs 400/- Rs 350/-

In case if you are late for the show session you can find other entertainment places at the same place like to spend the time for the next show :

Rain Forest

Living Dead

Indoor Racing

Games Arcade

Kalledo

Cricket

In the games arcade you can find games like basket ball, table tennis etc, Chess Board, Train for kids, etc.

Infants and children below 2 years are not allowed inside the snow world.