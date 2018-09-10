Sikandar Raza Refused New Season Contract

The news that Sikandar Raza has not been offered a contract by Zimbabwe Cricket has been received with his very public disapproval. The 32-year-old Pakistani-born Zimbabwe international cricket player expressed his unhappiness on Twitter. Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, Givemore Makoni, bore the brunt of Raza’s disapproval.

However, Makoni has responded by making public the reasons why the board decided against offering the player a contract. This goes against Zimbabwe Crickets policy of refraining from discussions in the media around employee issues. Zimbabwe Cricket has been quick to remind Raza of the support he received in the past from Makoni and the influence he can still have on Raza’s playing future. Makoni allowed Raza to play for Southern Rocks and supported his citizenship application.

Contracts Committee Decision

The right-hander chose to play in the Global T20 Canada despite the fact that Zimbabwe Cricket had not granted him a No Objection Certificate. The Contracts Committee decided to offer contracts to players but took more than just performance into consideration. Player statistics and performance obviously play a large role; however, team and country commitment are also considered.

Due to the player’s decision to terminate his contract by walking away to play Canada’s Global T20, it was felt that he lacks the commitment to Zimbabwe Cricket and Zimbabwe itself. Contracts were awarded to other players the committee felt were more deserving, and online betting enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on these players.

Razas Choice To Leave

Players prior contracts ended in July and at the end of the contracts, players were owed months of salaries and match fees. This contributed to Razas decision to join the Global T20 and walk away ahead of the triangular series. His move has been largely influenced by the need for income and stability that Zimbabwe Cricket is unable to offer at this stage.

The player has been advised to speak with the board to address his unhappiness at the decision. However, his actions on social media have led to the board’s public retaliation. They have said Raza’s public complaints come at a time when Zimbabwe Cricket and the ICC are trying to restore financial stability for the sport. They are working hard to create an inclusive cricketing community for game lovers, players, and their families.

As part of this, players who have delivered consistent results and shown commitment have had their contracts renewed for the season ahead. Raza has unfortunately not been delivering on all the expectations placed on him by the board.