Sachin Tendulkar, Vidya Balan and many celebritites grace Neerja Movie Success Event

Neerja Movie success bash was held recently to celebrate the success of the movie that stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.

The Neerja movie success bash was graced by many celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Vidya Balan, Rahul Bose, Amrita Puri, Upen Patel, Kanika Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, Shreya Saran, Akshara Haasan, Dia Mirza, Prachi Desai, Harshvardan Rane, Angad Bedi,Sunidhi Chauhan, Amyra Dastur, Ramona Arena, Kabir Bedi, Ramesh Taurani, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Bedi and many others.

The film Neerja has recently won the Best Hindi Film Award at 64th National Film Awards 2017. The film has received a lot of success and it proved that even a heroine-centric film can do best as the commercial films.

The film has collected INR 134 Crores worldwide at the box office and was very much appreciated for the efforts of both the director and the actor.



