Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 41st birthday

The greatest ever cricketer in modern history – Sachin Tendulkar turns 41 today on April 24th. According to various media outlets, Sachin Tendulkar is back in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday. The legendary cricketer has been seen assisting the Mumbai Indians team in the ongoing IPL 7 in UAE. It is reported that Tendulkar had returned to Mumbai a couple of days back.

This is the first birthday post-retirement for Sachin Tendulkar. On his birthday, Sachin Tendulkar who is also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament went to cast his vote in Mumbai. Tendulkar spoke to reporters after casting his vote and said that:

“I think in a democratic nation of ours, every eligible voter should vote. That’s why I am here. I don’t want to comment on who will form the government.”

The former cricketer posted a selfie on twitter and tweeted:

“I have voted, have you? A wonderful start to my birthday, as a responsible citizen of our great nation.”

Sachin Tendulkar was not so long ago honoured with the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award by the Indian Government which made him the first ever sportsperson to be conferred with the highest civilian award of the country.

For the record, Sachin Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973 to Ramesh Tendulkar, a well known Marathi novelist and his second wife Rajni. Starting his international cricket career at just 16, Tendulkar has gone on to break most records in the book. A brief profile on Sachin Tendulkar can be read here.

It is reported that Tendulkar will seen in action very soon, on July 5th to be precise when he will be appearing in an exhibition match between the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the Rest of the World XI at Lord’s. Tendulkar will be leading the MCC while legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne will lead the Rest of the World XI.