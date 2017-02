Russia Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Russia squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Igor Akinfeev (Goalkeeper)

Aleksei Kozlov (Defender)

Georgi Shchennikov (Defender)

Sergei Ignashevich (Defender)

Andrei Semyonov (Defender)

Maksim Kanunnikov (Forward)

Igor Denisov (Midfielder)

Denis Glushakov (Midfielder)

Aleksandr Kokorin (Forward)

Alan Dzagoev (Midfielder)

Aleksandr Kerzhakov

Yuri Lodygin (Goalkeeper)

Vladimir Granat (Defender)

Vasili Berezutski (Defender) (Captain)

Pavel Mogilevets (Midfielder)

Sergey Ryzhikov (Goalkeeper)

Oleg Shatov (Midfielder)

Yuri Zhirkov (Forward)

Aleksandr Samedov (Forward)

Viktor Fayzulin (Midfielder)

Aleksei Ionov (Forward)

Andrey Yeshchenko (Defender)

Dmitri Kombarov (Defender)

Coach : Fabio Capello