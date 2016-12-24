Kolkata Knight Riders pull off shock win over RCB

In an exciting finish, Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a shock 2-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 11 of Pepsi IPL 2014 played at Sharjah on Thursday. (Full scorecard details here)

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, KKR were pushed back early at 10 for 2 in 1.2 overs. Skipper Gautam Gambhir bagged a third consecutive duck after he was adjudged lbw to a yorker from Mitchell Starc. An 80-run stand between Australian Chriss Lynn and opener Jacques Kallis repaired the KKR innings.

Chris Lynn was the dominant partner scoring 45 from 31 balls which included taking legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan to the cleaners. Jacques Kallis anchored the innings with 43 from 42 balls. With cameos from Robin Uthappa (22 from 18 balls) and 24 not out (from 18 balls) from Suryakumar Yadav, KKR finished well at 150 for 7.

India’s fastest bowler Varun Aaron had the best of days taking three wickets and also being economical for a change giving away just the 16 runs in his four overs. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chaval impressed for the third time in a row with 4-0-26-1.

The run chase for RCB was going as per plan. Yogesh Takawale, the new opener provided a terrific start scoring 40 from 28 balls. The 3rd wicket stand between Skipper Virat Kohli (31 from 23 balls) and Yuvraj Singh of 55 runs almost sealed the run chase.

However, RCB stumbled towards the end as Yuvraj Singh’s slow 31 from 34 balls was starting to be the deciding factor in the match. Lots of pressure was left on AB de Villiers to take RCB home but he succumbed to a stunning catch from Chris Lynn at the deep mid wicket boundary at a time when the equation was 6 runs to get from three balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match by two runs! Sunil Narine was once again the key bowler for KKR taking 1 for 17 in 4 overs while R Vinay Kumar held his nerve to defend 9 runs in the final over. Chris Lynn for his last over catch got the Man of the Match award.