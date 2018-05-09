Randeep Surjewala urges Election Commission to register case on BJP candidate

Speaking about Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegations on Congress regarding seizure of fake 9,746 voter ID cards, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP created a midnight drama.

He further urged Election Commission to register case against BJP candidate and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

At a press conference, Randeep Surjewala brought in some old news reports which stated that out of 9746 voter cards which were found in a flat in Bengaluru, one of them, Manjula Nanjamuri was a sitting corporate of BJP with whom the party has now dissociated themselves.



“These are news reports (in pic) pointing out prominent losers of the corporation polls and it mentions BJP’s Manjula Nanjamuri, sitting corporator of HMT ward, who contested from Jalahalli where flat no. 115 is situated.”