Ram Gopal Varma’s “Ice Cream” ready for release on 11th July

Updated on March 11, 2017 By Pallavi Bandhakavi Leave a comment

Ram Gopal Varma is at his best in doing Thriller movies. Two of his horror films are queued up for release this month, ‘Patta Pagalu’ scheduled for release on 18th July and ‘Ice Cream’ to release on July 11th.

‘Ice Cream’ is going to be a combination of many elements like thrill, love, comedy and suspense. “Ice Cream” is the first Asian movie that used ‘Flowcam’ system Technology.

Navdeep and Tejaswi are playing the lead roles in this movie. Sandeepthi, an upcoming actress played an important role in the movie.

In this film heroine Tejaswi would be seen naked in some scenes. These scenes will be having a lot of importance in this movie.

A scene of 20 minutes is shot using the  flowcam system technology which is going to be the highlight of the movie. Producer said that Ram Gopal Varma is the one who can show uniqueness in his movies.

Ram Gopal Varma is the director of the film where as Thummalapally Rama Satyanarayana is the producer.

