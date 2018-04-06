Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien talks about disruption of Parliament

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien expressed his grief over the washout of the Parliament session on Friday. He said, “It’s really unfortunate and disappointing. This is a loss to the nation.”

He added, “For this kind of stalemate all are responsible. Both opposition and Government are to be blamed and should behave in a more responsible way.”

The second half of the Budget Session was literally washed out due to continuous disruption by the Congress and other Opposition parties over several issues. The Opposition parties regularly created ruckus in the Parliament demanding a debate on various issues. (With inputs from ANI/Ventunotech)