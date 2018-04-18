Rajasthan CM Raje says Football Academy at Nimbahera will be a gift for sports persons

In the Jansamwad programme organised at Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje interacted with the people and directed the concerned authority to solve their problems as soon as possible.

On the occasion, she also distributed the laptops to the meritorious students of assembly constituency of Nimbahera and wished them for their bright future.

She also distributed the motorised tricycle, smart cane, hearing aid and MSIT kit to handicapped people of various divisions. Addressing the people, CM also announced the launch of the football academy in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district to encourage sport talent.

Government has taken various steps to raise the quality of education as well as sports in the state, she added.