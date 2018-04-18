You are here: Home » Sports » Rajasthan CM Raje says Football Academy at Nimbahera will be a gift for sports persons

Rajasthan CM Raje says Football Academy at Nimbahera will be a gift for sports persons

Updated on April 18, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

In the Jansamwad programme organised at Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje interacted with the people and directed the concerned authority to solve their problems as soon as possible.

Football Academy at Nimbahera (ANI?Ventuno)

On the occasion, she also distributed the laptops to the meritorious students of assembly constituency of Nimbahera and wished them for their bright future.

She also distributed the motorised tricycle, smart cane, hearing aid and MSIT kit to handicapped people of various divisions. Addressing the people, CM also announced the launch of the football academy in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district to encourage sport talent.

Government has taken various steps to raise the quality of education as well as sports in the state, she added.

You May Also Like

Virat Kohli walks on ramp at launch of American sports headgear company
CWG 2018: India gets second gold for Sanjita Chanu in weightlifting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *