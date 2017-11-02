Rahul Gandhi to visit NTPC power plant in Raebareli after explosion

Rahul Gandhi, Congress vice-president will visit National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Raebareli of Uttar Pradesh today following an explosion of steam pipe of a boiler which took place yesterday that claimed 18 lives and injured many.

Rahul Gandhi was in Gujarat for the election campaign on Wednesday when the NTPC explosion took place.

Rahul Gandhi posted about his visit to NTPC plant in Raebareli today in his twitter and said: “Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli tomorrow morning. I will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon.”

In the NTPC explosion, at least 18 people were killed and more than 100 suffered injuries after an ash pipe exploded due to excess pressure at the NTPC plant in Unchahar area in Raebareli district.