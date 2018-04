The engagement of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai will take place at Hotel Maurya in Patna on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi said this is the first time that any ceremony in his family is taking place in Lalu’s absence.

But he is expected to attend Tej Pratap’s wedding. However, all close family members and friends will be present at the ceremony.