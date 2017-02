Rabobank Men’s Hockey World Cup 2014 in The Hague : Schedule and Results

Following is the schedule for the Rabobank Men’s Hockey World Cup 2014. Netherland is hosting the world cup for the third time and is being held from May 31, 2014 to June 15, 2014. This is the 13th Men’s Hockey World Cup.

May 31, 2014 : Group A Matches

Australia Vs Malaysia at Kyocera Stadium

Belgium Vs India at Kyocera Stadium

England Vs Spain at GreenFields Stadium

June 1, 2014 : Group B Matches

Germany Vs South Africa at Kyocera Stadium

Netherlands Vs Argentina at Kyocera Stadium

New Zealand Vs Korea at GreenFields Stadium

June 2, 2014 : Group A Matches

Australia Vs Spain at Kyocera Stadium

England Vs India at Kyocera Stadium

Malaysia Vs Belgium at GreenFields Stadium

June 3, 2014 : Group B Matches

South Africa Vs New Zealand at GreenFields Stadium

Germany Vs Argentina at Kyocera Stadium

Netherlands Vs Korea at Kyocera Stadium

June 5, 2014 : Group A Matches

Malaysia Vs England at Kyocera Stadium

Belgium Vs Australia at Kyocera Stadium

India Vs Spain at GreenFields Stadium

June 6, 2014 : Group B Matches

New Zealand Vs Argentina at Kyocera Stadium

Korea Vs South Africa at GreenFields Stadium

Germany Vs Netherlands at Kyocera Stadium

June 7, 2014 : Group A Matches

Spain Vs Belgium at Kyocera Stadium

India Vs Malaysia at GreenFields Stadium

England Vs Australia at Kyocera Stadium

June 8, 2014 : Group B Matches

New Zealand Vs Germany at Kyocera Stadium

Korea Vs Argentina at Kyocera Stadium

South Africa Vs Netherlands at Kyocera Stadium

June 9, 2014 : Group A Matches

Australia Vs India at Kyocera Stadium

Spain Vs Malaysia at GreenFields Stadium

Belgium Vs England at Kyocera Stadium

June 10, 2014 : Group B Matches

Argentina Vs South Africa at Kyocera Stadium

Germany Vs Korea at Kyocera Stadium

New Zealand Vs Netherlands at Kyocera Stadium

June 12, 2014 : 11th and 12th Places

Malaysia Vs South Africa at Kyocera Stadium

June 13, 2014 : Semifinal Matches

Netherlands Vs England at Kyocera Stadium

Australia Vs Argentina at Kyocera Stadium

June 14, 2014 : 9th and 10th Places

India Vs Korea at Kyocera Stadium

June 15th, 2014 :

Spain Vs New Zealand at Kyocera Stadium (7th and 8th Places)

Belgium Vs Germany at Kyocera Stadium (5th and 6th Places)

Semifinal Loser 1 Vs Semifinal Loser 2 at Kyocera Stadium (3rd and 4th places)

Semifinal Winner 1 Vs Semifinal Winner 2 at Kyocera Stadium (1st and 2nd places) – Final 1 and 2