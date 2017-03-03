Preity Zinta to shift to Los Angeles after selling IPL stake!

Preity Zinta was a hot topic in news for filing an FIR in molestation allegations against business man and her boyfriend Ness Wadia. Now the headlines is that they have opted for out of court settlement to calm the issue.

Now as per the reports from the telegraph states that she is interested to sell her IPL stake and want to relocate to Los Angeles. She bought property in Los Angeles and interested in spending most of her time there only.

The reports also states that both Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia own 23 percent in the team.

But the report is yet to be confirmed by the Preity Zinta. Preity Zinta needs to rerecord her statement. In case Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia decide to compromise out of court settlement, Preity Zinta need to withdraw her complaint.