Prakash Raj replaces Raj Kiran in Ram Charan’s “Govindudu Andarivadele”

Ram Charan Tej and Kajal Agarwal starrer ‘Govindudu Andarivadele’ is planned for release in the month of October. We all knew that this is going to be a family drama in which there will be showcasing the traditional values followed in a Typical Telugu family and the relationship between grand father and grandson.

In ‘Govindudu Andarivadele’ Ram Charan is seen as a returned NRI who will fight for his family. First Raj Kiran was opted for the role of Grand Father but to avoid the nativity problems, Prakash Raj was chosen for the role. The new schedule started from June 5th. Jayasudha is taken to play the role of Prakash Raj’s wife in the film. This duo acted as a pair in many films and made them super hit like Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Bommarillu, Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu etc.

Krishna Vamsi is directing the film and Bandla Ganesh is the producer. Sameer Reddy is the choreographer. Even though SS Thaman was opted first, Yuvan Shankar Raja was taken later. Yuvan Shankar Raja finished composing of 3 tunes already.

Srikanth and Kamalinee Mukherjee are going to play the other important roles in this upcoming film.