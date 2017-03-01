Prabhas strongly condemns rumours relating to him and YS Sharmila

Tollywood’s strongest hero Prabhas took to facebook to respond about rumours relating him and YS Sharmila, the daughter of late Andhra Pradesh CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In some of the Telugu TV News Channels, a casual news story was run in which it was told that hero Prabhas was getting harassed by a female admirer asking the former to marry her. The story also hinted that the female admirer was the daughter of a leading politician of the state.

While the TV Channels never named the lady who was troubling Prabhas, mischief mongers on the internet twisted the news by bringing the name of YS Sharmila! We know that YS Sharmila is married to Brother Anil Kumar for sometime now and also has children. To even think of YS Sharmila running after Prabhas is nothing but a wild creation of people with malicious intentions to spoil not only her image but also the YSRC party.

As we know YS Sharmila had already registered police complaints regarding the same and a couple of arrests have already been done. Now hero Prabhas has clarified about the rumours stating that he has never met YS Sharmila and it was not right that such false news were spreading on the internet.

The other rumour spreading about Prabhas is that he went into coma after falling from an elephant during the shoot of his upcoming majestic movie ‘Bahubali’ which is directed by ace filmmaker Rajamouli. Here is the full text of what Prabhas had to say about the rumours relating him and YS Jagan’s sister Sharmila:

Over the past several months there have been many rumours concerning my health. My family members and close friends have received numerous phone calls from well wishers wanting to know if my health was OK, if I was in Coma or seriously injured etc. which has been painful to the say the least to my family. There have also been several embarrassing rumours about my alleged relationship with Ms. Y. S. Sharmila. I would like to categorically state that I have never met or spoken to Ms. Y. S. Sharmilla and the rumours in circulation are completely baseless and have not even an iota of truth in them. Earlier, I have not responded seriously to rumours concerning my health, hoping that they would fade away. I felt that ignoring these rumours was the best way to deal with them. However, I can’t ignore rumours, which affect another individual and I have now decided to issue this statement, to strongly condemn them. They are insensitive, disrespectful and are damaging to the

dignity and reputation of a well respected individual who is married and a mother as well. As you all know, I have no political interests. I am only issuing this statement as I am deeply hurt and I can understand the pain and trauma that can be caused to an individual by these kinds of baseless rumours and I am willing to do whatever is necessary to put and end to them once and for all. I hope the Police and concerned authorities will take necessary action against individuals responsible for perpetuating and spreading these kinds of rumours specific to this case and in general as they have potential to cause irreparable damage to the reputation of concerned individuals.