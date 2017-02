Portugal Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Eduardo (Goalkeeper)

Bruno Alves (Defender)

Pepe (Defender)

Miguel Veloso (Midfielder)

Fábio Coentrão (Defender)

William Carvalho (Midfielder)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Forward) (Captain)

João Moutinho (Midfielder)

Hugo Almeida (Forward)

Vieirinha (Midfielder)

Éder (Forward)

Rui Patrício (Goalkeeper)

Ricardo Costa (Defender)

Luís Neto (Defender)

Rafa Silva (Midfielder)

Raul Meireles (Midfielder)

Nani (Midfielder)

Silvestre Varela (Midfielder)

André Almeida (Defender)

Rúben Amorim (Midfielder)

João Pereira (Defender)

Beto (Goalkeeper)

Hélder Postiga (Forward)

Coach : Paulo Bento