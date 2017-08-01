You are here: Home » India » Police confirms LeT J&K Chief Abu Dujana killed in Pulwama encounter

Police confirms LeT J&K Chief Abu Dujana killed in Pulwama encounter

Updated on August 1, 2017 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Tags:

LeT J&K chief Abu Dujana was killed in an encounter in Hakripora Pulwama on Tuesday with the security forces.

According to a specific input, joint Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG).

At first, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, SP Vaid did not confirmed about the death of Abu Dujana.

Pulwama encounter

Pulwama encounter (Image Courtesy: ANI/Ventunotechcom)

Encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Hakripora village of Pulwama district. DGP Vaid said that bodies of two terrorists have to be recovered and identified and added that ths search is still going on.

You May Also Like

Woman stabbed to death in Delhi
Five Children orphaned after their mother stabbed to death near Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi
Delhi-Dehradun highway blocked by landslide
Landslide near Dat Kali Mandir blocks Delhi-Dehradun highway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *