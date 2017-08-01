Police confirms LeT J&K Chief Abu Dujana killed in Pulwama encounter

LeT J&K chief Abu Dujana was killed in an encounter in Hakripora Pulwama on Tuesday with the security forces.

According to a specific input, joint Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG).

At first, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, SP Vaid did not confirmed about the death of Abu Dujana.

Encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Hakripora village of Pulwama district. DGP Vaid said that bodies of two terrorists have to be recovered and identified and added that ths search is still going on.