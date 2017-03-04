Look out the points table of FIFA World Cup 2014 according to the Groups:

Group A

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Brazil 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7 Mexico 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 Cameroon 3 0 0 3 1 9 −8 0 Croatia 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3

Group B

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Netherlands 3 3 0 0 10 3 +7 9 Chile 3 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 Australia 3 0 0 3 3 9 −6 0 Spain 3 1 0 2 4 7 −3 3

Group C

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Colombia 3 3 0 0 9 2 +7 9 Ivory Coast 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 Japan 3 0 1 2 2 6 −4 1 Greece 3 1 1 1 2 4 −2 4

Group D

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Costa Rica 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 Italy 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3 England 3 0 1 2 2 4 −2 1 Uruguay 3 2 0 1 4 4 0 6

Group E

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Switzerland 3 2 0 1 7 6 +1 6 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 France 3 2 1 0 8 2 +6 7 Honduras 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

Group F

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Argentina 3 3 0 0 6 3 +3 9 Iran 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1 Nigeria 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 Bosnia

& Herzegovina 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3

Group G

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Germany 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7 Portugal 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4 Ghana 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 United States 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4

Group H

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Belgium 3 3 0 0 4 1 +3 9 Algeria 3 1 1 1 6 5 +1 4 Russia 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2 South Korea 3 0 1 2 3 6 -3 1