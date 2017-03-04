You are here: Home » Sports » Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2014

Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2014

Updated on March 4, 2017

Look out the points table of FIFA World Cup 2014 according to the Groups:

Group A

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Brazil

3

2

1

0

7

2

+5

7
Mexico

3

2

1

0

4

1

+3

7
Cameroon

3

0

0

3

1

9

−8

0
Croatia

3

1

0

2

6

6

0

3

Group B

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Netherlands

3

3

0

0

10

3

+7

9
Chile

3

2

0

0

5

3

+2

6
Australia 3

0

0

3

3

9

−6

0
Spain

3

1

0

2

4

7

−3

3

Group C

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Colombia

3

3

0

0

9

2

+7

9
Ivory Coast

3

1

0

2

4

5

-1

3
Japan

3

0

1

2

2

6

−4

1
Greece

3

1

1

1

2

4

−2

4

Group D

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Costa Rica

3

2

1

0

4

1

+3

7
Italy

3

1

0

2

2

3

-1

3
England

3

0

1

2

2

4

−2

1
Uruguay

3

2

0

1

4

4

0

6

Group E

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Switzerland

3

2

0

1

7

6

+1

6
Ecuador

3

1

1

1

3

3

0

4
France

3

2

1

0

8

2

+6

7
Honduras

3

0

0

3

1

8

-7

0

Group F

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Argentina

3

3

0

0

6

3

+3

9
Iran

3

0

1

2

1

4

-3

1
Nigeria

3

1

1

1

3

3

0

4
Bosnia
& Herzegovina

3

1

0

2

4

4

0

3

Group G

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Germany

3

2

1

0

7

2

+5

7
Portugal

3

1

1

1

4

7

-3

4
Ghana

3

0

1

2

4

6

-2

1
United States

3

1

1

1

4

4

0

4

Group H

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points
Belgium

3

3

0

0

4

1

+3

9
Algeria

3

1

1

1

6

5

+1

4
Russia

3

0

2

1

2

3

-1

2
South Korea

3

0

1

2

3

6

-3

1

Originally posted 2014-06-27 15:14:03.

