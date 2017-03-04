Look out the points table of FIFA World Cup 2014 according to the Groups:
FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results
Group A
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Brazil
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
+5
|
7
|Mexico
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
+3
|
7
|Cameroon
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
−8
|
0
|Croatia
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
3
Group B
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Netherlands
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
3
|
+7
|
9
|Chile
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
+2
|
6
|Australia
|3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
−6
|
0
|Spain
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
−3
|
3
Group C
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Colombia
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
2
|
+7
|
9
|Ivory Coast
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
-1
|
3
|Japan
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
−4
|
1
|Greece
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
−2
|
4
Group D
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Costa Rica
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
+3
|
7
|Italy
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
-1
|
3
|England
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
−2
|
1
|Uruguay
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
6
Group E
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Switzerland
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
6
|
+1
|
6
|Ecuador
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
4
|France
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
+6
|
7
|Honduras
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
-7
|
0
Group F
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Argentina
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
+3
|
9
|Iran
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
-3
|
1
|Nigeria
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
4
|Bosnia
& Herzegovina
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
3
Group G
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Germany
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
+5
|
7
|Portugal
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
-3
|
4
|Ghana
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
-2
|
1
|United States
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
4
Group H
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|Belgium
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
+3
|
9
|Algeria
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
5
|
+1
|
4
|Russia
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
-1
|
2
|South Korea
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
-3
|
1
