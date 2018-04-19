You are here: Home » India » Pathankot kept on high alert after locals suspect armed men

Updated on April 19, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Security forces have put Punjab’s Pathankot on high alert after a local claimed to have sighted suspected terrorists.

The local claimed that he gave lift to two men who got down at a place nearby Kathua region in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed that the suspects possessed weapon.

“Two men, claiming to be a part of Army, asked me for a lift. I let them in but soon realised they were not army men. As we tried to escape they attacked us. During our tussle they fled with my car.

We informed police about this on April 15,” he informed. The Pathankot police have been checking vehicles at key places and search operation is underway.

