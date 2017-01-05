Nothing political says Rajnikanth about his meeting with Narendra Modi

BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi this evening had a courtesy meeting with Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth at the latter’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai. The meeting which lasted about 30-minutes had nothing to do with politics says Rajnikanth.

Superstar Rajnikanth after the meeting with the BJP star icon said: “There is nothing political. He met me when I was in hospital and I invited him to come home and have a cup of tea whenever he is in Chennai and he came today. I’m very happy. Everyone knows he is a strong leader and an able administrator. He is my well wisher and I am his well wisher. I pray by Gods grace whatever he thinks should happen”.

What one makes out of Rajnikanth’s statement is that he didn’t endorse Narendra Modi or the BJP fully. Neither did he ask his huge fan base to vote for the BJP or its allies. Not sure whether the BJP and Narendra Modi would have been satisfied with the outcome of their stalwart’s meeting with the superstar today.

However, the consolation for the BJP is that Rajnikanth said all good things about Narendra Modi being an able administrator and that he is a strong leader.