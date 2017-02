Nigeria Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Nigeria squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Vincent Enyeama (Goalkeeper) (Captain)

Joseph Yobo (Defender)

Ejike Uzoenyi (Midfielder)

Reuben Gabriel (Midfielder)

Efe Ambrose (Defender)

Azubuike Egwuekwe (Defender)

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Peter Odemwingie (Forward)

Emmanuel Emenike (Forward)

John Obi Mikel (Midfielder)

Victor Moses (Midfielder)

Kunle Odunlami (Defender)

Juwon Oshaniwa (Defender)

Godfrey Oboabona (Defender)

Ramon Azeez (Midfielder)

Austin Ejide (Goalkeeper)

Ogenyi Onazi (Midfielder)

Michael Babatunde (Midfielder)

Uche Nwofor (Forward)

Michael Uchebo (Forward)

Chigozie Agbim (Goalkeeper)

Kenneth Omeruo (Defender)

Shola Ameobi (Forward)

Coach : Stephen Keshi