Netherlands Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Netherlands squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Jasper Cillessen (Goalkeeper)

Ron Vlaar (Defender)

Stefan de Vrij (Defender)

Bruno Martins Indi (Defender)

Daley Blind (Defender)

Nigel de Jong (Midfielder)

Daryl Janmaat (Defender)

Jonathan de Guzmán (Midfielder)

Robin van Persie (Forward) (Captain)

Wesley Sneijder (Midfielder)

Arjen Robben (Midfielder)

Paul Verhaegh (Defender)

Joël Veltman (Defender)

Terence Kongolo (Defender)

Dirk Kuyt (Forward)

Jordy Clasie (Midfielder)

Jeremain Lens (Forward)

Leroy Fer (Midfielder)

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Forward)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Midfielder)

Memphis Depay (Midfielder)

Michel Vorm (Goalkeeper)

Tim Krul (Goalkeeper)

Coach : Louis van Gaal