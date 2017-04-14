Neteller turning out to be new option for funding online gambling accounts

Many people have successfully and legitimately made handsome earnings from online gambling websites. However, not always have people been successful in moving and receiving of funds relating to their online gambling activities.

In this regard, Neteller is turning out to be an ideal alternative with banks in certain countries banning transactions between their customers and online sportsbooks.

Netteler solves that problem to a large extent, allowing online gamblers with the choice to transfer funds to the betting websites they prefer to try their luck to pocket attractive cash prizes.

As per a detailed Neteller review posted by an online cricket betting website, people in India are still finding it difficult to fund their gambling site accounts owing to the restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India through its Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

However, as per reports, ICIC Bank customers do not face such hurdles for making transactions out of India. Leading online gambling websites are recommending their Indian customers to try their ICICI Bank accounts and the associated credit card to fund their gambling accounts.

Apart from the ICICI, the Federal Bank in India also seems to have lesser restrictions on the transactions with Neteller.

Owned by the Isle of Man-based Paysafe Group, Neteller is an online ewallet. Neteller processes online payments with a focus on the gambling sector which makes up 90% of its revenue and turnover.

Some of the top online betting websites that accept Neteller include bet365, betway and 888sport. A point to note though is that Neteller has withdrawn from the US market following the regulation by the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006. Therefore, US customers will have to look for other options for funding their gambling accounts other than Neteller.